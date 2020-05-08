All fuel prices rise, except gases
Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from May 9 to 15, in gallons:
Premium gasoline RD$169.60, increase RD$4.30
Regular gasoline RD$154.60, rises RD$4.30
Regular diesel RD$108.90, rises RD$3.30
Optimal diesel RD$123.40, rises RD$4.60
Avtur RD$76.00, increases RD$4.80
Kerosene RD$97.20, rises RD$5.20
Fuel Oil # 6 RD$67.20, rises RD$4.10
1% S fuel oil RD$77.40, rises RD$4.10 per gallon
Propane (LPG) RD$89.70 per gallon and Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, both unchanged.