All fuel prices rise, except gases

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from May 9 to 15, in gallons:

Premium gasoline RD$169.60, increase RD$4.30

Regular gasoline RD$154.60, rises RD$4.30

Regular diesel RD$108.90, rises RD$3.30

Optimal diesel RD$123.40, rises RD$4.60

Avtur RD$76.00, increases RD$4.80

Kerosene RD$97.20, rises RD$5.20

Fuel Oil # 6 RD$67.20, rises RD$4.10

1% S fuel oil RD$77.40, rises RD$4.10 per gallon

Propane (LPG) RD$89.70 per gallon and Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, both unchanged.