Dominican Republic to set a rice harvest record

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will set a record rice harvest this month, with more than 8 million, 100-pound sacks, Agriculture Minister, Osmar Benítez, affirmed Thursday.

In a meeting with President Danilo Medina in the National Palace, the official also announced that the Government will buy 2.2 million eggs weekly, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the social assistance agencies that deliver food to the most vulnerable families.

In addition, Medina instructed the purchase of 1.2 million pounds of chicken from small farms.