Official: sanitary measures must be eased to reboot the economy

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Friday raised the need to make sanitary measures more flexible to reactivate the economy, due to the crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

Sánchez Cárdenas stressed the need to make the social distancing and sanitary measures more flexible.

“The great challenge we have is how to produce a relaxation of sanitary measures so that the economy can begin to move and guarantee the stability of the country, both economically and socially, as a fundamental need of any of the nations of the world.”