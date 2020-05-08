The greenback’s price continues to rise

Santo Domingo.- The price of the US dollar in the country continues to rise, and was selling Thursday between RD$55.50 and RD$57.30, according to the website of the banks and S&Ls.

The average for the sale of the US currency was RD$54.65 per US$1 on Thursday, according to the Central Bank.

In the three main Dominican banks: Banreservas, Popular and BHD León, the currency costs the public RD$55.50 per US$ 1 in the first and RD$55.75 per dollar in the last two.

Meanwhile, Banco del Progreso’s rate is RD$57.30 per dollar.