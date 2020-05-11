Chicken farms have 5,000+ tons sitting in freezers

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s normal demand for chicken is 17.5 million birds per month but the pandemic has slashed it by 35% and is currently around 65%.

The closed hotels, restaurants, fast food businesses and the shortened hours in the markets have led the poultry sector to have more than 10 million pounds accumulated, plus the chickens on farms ready to slaughter.

“Tourism has a consumption of three to four million pounds a month, today it is part of what we have saved. We have saved 12 million pounds frozen, apart from the live chickens that we have left on the farm,” said Dominican Poultry Association (ADA) president Pavel Concepción.