Gold miner Barrick to help protect Santo Domingo’s water

Santo Domingo.- Barrick Pueblo Viejo on Mon. signed a collaboration agreement with the Santo Domingo Water Fund (FASD), which reaffirms the miner’s commitment to the responsible management and use of that resource.

Barrick Pueblo Viejo president Juana Barceló and Santo Domingo Water Fund president Roberto Herrera signed the sweeping agreement, whose main purpose is to guarantee the works to protect the Ozama river’s upper basin

The pact also supports and trains community members directly in the areas of land use change and sustainable production.