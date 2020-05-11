National Palace powwow mulls the country’s economic revival

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina met Monday with Dominican business and union sector leaders who, according to a statement from the National Palace, went to propose ideas for the country’s economic revival due to the pandemic.

The statement sent by the Presidency emphasizes that the proposals would be in the sense of “a gradual and orderly reactivation.”

The meeting comes after Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, announced that the National District will be intervened on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of a plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.