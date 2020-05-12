Foreign Investment Companies, Taxman talk facilities

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Foreign Investment Companies (ASIEX) on Mon. held a virtual discussion with Internal Taxes (DGII) director Magín Díaz.

The objective was to address the post-Covid-19 challenges and the new facilities implemented to benefit taxpayers in the face of the current pandemic.

It was attended by the business leadership of foreign investment in the Dominican Republic, who had the opportunity to exchange views and receive valuable guidance on the future prospects of the DGII in the face of the crisis.

Diaz highlighted that since the declaration of a State of Emergency in the Dominican Republic, the DGII has implemented facilities in favor of taxpayers with certain fiscal commitments. “Among them, the exemption from the payment of the Income Tax in advance in May, payment agreements for the IRS declaration of individuals and others.”