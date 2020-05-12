Over 20 basic consumer goods post higher prices in recent weeks

Santo Domingo.- More than 20 basic consumer goods have posted price increases in recent weeks, according to the National Council of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of the Dominican Republic (Conacerd).

According to Antonio Cruz Rojas, vice president of Conacerd, that organization has received complaints from its more than 9,560 members at the national level, in the pandemic period.

He said several companies have increased by up to 8% on average mass consumption products.

Products such as liquid seasonings, liquid and powdered milk, juices of various brands, rice, pasta, tomato paste, red and green sardines with coconut, sweet corn among others have increased.