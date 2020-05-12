Time to fully open businesses hasn’t come yet: labor

Santo Domingo.- In a meeting with president Danio Medina Dominican labor unions on Mon. said that the time to fully open businesses hasn’t come yet.

Their representatives say that what is pertinent is to maintain the regulatory measures “to prevent the spread of coronavirus from multiplying and wait at least fifteen more days to see what the real behavior of the virus will be on society.”

They stated that to achieve the decrease in the spread of coronavirus, it is necessary to comply with the security measures established by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health, such as avoiding crowds, maintaining distance, the use of masks and frequent washing of hands.

“Bypassing these provisions implies opening the doors to the virus, and that is what has been happening in recent days as the number of infections has increased, we must be aware that the important thing is to preserve life,” said the representatives in a statement.