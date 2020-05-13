Beauticians to get Govt. financial assistance

Santo Domingo.- Beauty specialist Kirsia García, on Tue. said the women beauticians belonging to their union (ADEB) were taken into account by Dominican authorities in the FASE financial assistance program.

“It is a great honor for me to be able to address people like the President Mr. Danilo Medina, Dr. Margarita Cedeño, Vice President of the Republic, and Grisel Sánchez, President of Rolo Power,” said García.

She also thanked newspaper Diario Libre and all media in general “who have put their efforts and dedication so that every day the working class is taken into account, especially this union of women fighters in the beauty sector.”