Construction sector asks the Gov. to reactivate the economy

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican construction sector on Wed. asked the Government to reactivate the economy, since it is one of the main investors and employers in the country, also being one of the groups that most contributes to the trade balance. and the flow of exports.

“It is a fundamental sector for the economic recovery of the country due to its great effect on a multitude of other industrial and transport activities,” highlights a statement signed by CADOCON, the associations that group the sector with different institutions in the construction sector.

“The reactivation of construction, in addition to not involving the consumption of additional public resources, would benefit all suppliers, subcontractors and self-employed workers, not to mention the potential absorption of temporary unemployment by citizens whose sectors require a little more time to reopen”, said the representatives of the builders.