Fitch affirms Dominican State bank risk rating at ‘AA+ (dom)’

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican financial system is dominated by three entities: Banco de Reservas (Banreservas), Popular and BHD León, which maintain their short and long-term risk ratings, despite a more challenging environment, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch affirmed Banreservas and Inversiones y Reservas’ long and short-term national scale risk ratings at ‘AA + (dom)’ and ‘F1 + (dom)’, respectively, and the outlook for the long-term ratings is stable.

“Banreservas’ ratings reflect the support of its main shareholder, the Dominican Government. The evaluation of the intrinsic profile is highly influenced by the most challenging and deteriorating operating environment, the company profile and the weak capitalization of the bank.”