Big business reiterates call to extend quarantine

Santo Domingo.- National Business Council (Conep) president, Pedro Brache, on Thur. reiterated its call for Congress to approve the extension for the requested period of the state of emergency.

He considered it an “essential element for the guarantee of public health facing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The state of emergency went into effect on March 19 and has received two extensions, the last of which expires on May 17.

“In the absence of a vaccine to deal with COVID-19, a necessary condition for the success of the economic reopening is to avoid the collapse of the country’s health system, and this can be achieved by protecting the population considered vulnerable from the virus.”