Cabarete mayor strikes RD$3.0M+ debt of companies

Cabarete, Dominican Republic.- Cabarete municipal district mayor Freddy Cruz, on Thursday ordered to condone the debt of all companies, totaling over RD$3 million, “as part of the easing measures before the current health crisis facing the country.”

In a statement the mayor of the Dominican ruling party (PLD) said that although the amount to be condoned sounds strong, it is necessary to shield those companies from the attack in economic terms in that period “and thus cushion what it would be the commitments to their employees.