National industry can supply domestic market during crisis

Santo Domingo. – The national industry is able to continue supplying the domestic market during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Christian Reynoso, general manager of Grupo Bocel, and Bernardo Espínola, general manager of La Fabril, made the statement during the Capex Master Class, “The Food Industry: Basis of Sustainability During the Crisis.”

Both executives understand that the country has an installed and technological overcapacity to operate. In addition, they consider that the Dominican Republic could be the grain silo of the Caribbean if agro continues to develop and national products are consumed.

Espínola, of La Fabril, a company that produces oils, margarines, powdered milk and liquid milk, asked the Dominican Gov. to promote national consumption through various entities such as Proindustia, Proconsumidor and the Ministry of Agriculture.