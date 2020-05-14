Top official sees the ways toward reopening

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said Thur. that with the serological surveys carried out by that Ministry the exact number of positive coronavirus cases in the country will be known.

He said that in 80 percent of the population the virus is asymptomatic, but can still spread, and that only five percent become serious.

He affirmed that in the country the number of people in ICU is around 38 or 39 percent, and of those, less than 40 percent are on ventilators.

Regarding the curfew, the official reiterated that a series of measures should be adopted to reopen commerce, limiting the number of people in each business and maintaining prevention measures and the use of masks.