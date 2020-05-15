All fuel prices rise, except natural gas

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from May 16 to 22:

Premium gasoline will sell for RD $ 177.60, registering an increase of RD $ 8.00 per gallon; regular will cost RD $ 162.50 per gallon and rises RD $ 7.90.

Meanwhile, regular diesel will sell at RD $ 114.60 per gallon rising RD $ 5.70. While optimal diesel will sell for RD $ 129.30, an increase of RD $ 5.90.

Avtur will be sold at RD $ 86.00 per gallon, rises RD $ 10.00; kerosene will sell for RD $ 108.10 per gallon, rises RD $ 10.90 per gallon.

Fuel oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 74.10 per gallon, an increase of RD $ 6.90 per gallon; 1% S fuel oil will be sold at RD $ 84.80 per gallon, up RD $ 7.40 per gallon.

Propane gas (LPG), will be sold at RD $ 92.60, a rise of RD $ 2.90 per gallon. Natural gas remains at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.