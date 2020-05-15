Farmhands ask the Gov. to buy agro surplus

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Farm Laborer Movement (DCM) president Martín Nivar on Fri. asked the Government to buy the agro surplus from small and medium producers, to mark Farmer’s Day today.

He proposed that groceries, vegetables, rabbits, chickens, pork, milk and other domestic items be used in social programs run by the Government in the midst of the state of emergency by the COVID-19.

In a press release, the labor leader said production of small and medium rural producers is lost due to the lack of a market that guarantees fair prices.