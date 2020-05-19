Scotiabank, Progreso halt services prior to merger

Santo Domingo.- As of Thursday, May 28 to June 2, Scotiabank and Banco Dominicano del Progreso will suspend services to users to complete the merger that has been in the works for several months.

Only credit and debit card services, ATMs and telephone assistance will remain active, according to a video that was sent to customers.

The branches of both institutions will close to the public at 1:00 pm and will open on June 2; From May 28, the online service and Progreso App will not be available, and from June 31 to May 2, Scotia Online and Scotia Caribe App will not be open to the public.