After a 2-month hiatus, commerce is back
Santo Domingo.- On the first day of the country’s reopened economic activities, after its closure due to the pandemic, businesses began to operate under strict distancing protocols.
In the major auto parts stores on busy avenues, the number of customers looking for spares and mechanics was low.
Variety stores, florists, hardware stores and makeshift car washes are some of the businesses that are operating on the first day of the economic revival in the country.