Bars, discos and theaters still on hold

Santo Domingo.- The Presidency on Tuesday said the entertainment venues and other agglomeration activities will be closed at least until next August 24. They include discos, cinemas, bars, among others.

The High Level Commission reiterated that the dates of each phase will be subject to the behavior of the pandemic and that it will only advance from one phase to the other after being sure, through due epidemiological surveillance, that the health situation allows it.

“That is, in the event of a spike in infections, the dates of each stage could vary. Access to beaches, swimming pools and all kinds of public spas is also still prohibited, without a specific date for reopening,” the Presidency said in a statement