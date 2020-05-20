Dominican Central Bank zaps germs on bills

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Central Bank has acquired high-tech equipment whose operation is based on light intensity through type C ultraviolet rays, which has been shown to be highly effective in destroying genetic material based on microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria.

“The procedure will be applied in the disinfection of banknotes that are made available to the public in the Dominican Republic.”

Central banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, personally supervised the implementation of the banknote disinfection process using the new ultraviolet ray equipment.