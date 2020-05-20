Dominican Republic starts reopening today

Santo Domingo.- After a little over two months of strict measures, the Dominican Republic begins Wednesday the gradual reopening of its economy that, despite being one of the best in Latin America, has been severely hit by the pandemic and that now faces the challenge of activating its production without outbreaks and causing a collapse, both in the health and economic sectors.

With 441 deaths and 5,997 (45.3%) active cases of 13,223 people affected, it starts with the first of the four phases, in which around 600,000 workers return to their jobs.

In this phase small companies with up to 10 employees will open, which will only be able to open with five or no more than 50% of them, while those with a range of between 10 and 50 employees will be able to work with a minimum of 10 people and not more than 50%, as instructed by President Danilo Medina in the speech last Sunday.