Pandemic will cost Dominican Republic US$1.0B

Santo Domingo.- Finance Minister Donald Guerrero on Tuesday said it will cost Dominican Republic RD$57.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) to deal with the pandemic as of June this year.

“With these new programs as of June 30 of this year 2020, the cost of pandemic care will reach RD$57.5 billion, both with the Stay at Home program, PHASE, the PATI program and the assistance that has been given through the Ministry of Public Health, the National Health System and the social assistance programs of the Presidency,” he said.

The official offered the statements to the press through the Zoom platform.