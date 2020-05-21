Dominican Republic hotels reopen mid June

Santo Domingo.- The reopening of hotels, beaches and restaurants in the Dominican Republic is scheduled for the third phase of the “de-escalation” set for June 17, Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said Thursday.

“I think they are in the third phase, the period for the opening of hotels, which even allows the opening of the beaches,” he said.

The Dominican Government said the third phase would be starting mid June, when the tourism, gastronomic and social sectors could resume their activities.