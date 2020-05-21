Export Free Zones between concern and hope

Santo Domingo.-, National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) director Luisa Fernández on Wed. expressed her concern over the possibility of losing international markets due to the world crisis caused by the coronavirus.

However, the official said that there are new market opportunities in South America, where medical devices for the protection of COVID-19 are not produced.

Fernández said that in the country there are 20 companies that were engaged in the manufacture of swimsuits, t-shirts, shoes and other products, and now they manufacture masks, protective uniforms, surgical sheets, covers for hospital mattresses and other devices.

“The capacity of the industrial sector to reinvent itself is impressive.”