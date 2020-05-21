Traffic jams: Dominican Republic’s capital is back to normal

Santo Domingo.- With the start of face-to-face services in public and private institutions, the resumption of state transport and the opening of different businesses began to return to the dynamism of the National District and Santo Domingo province in the beginning on Wednesday of the first phase of reopening of the economy after two months paralyzed by the COVID-19.

Between lines to board the Santo Domingo Metro, the Santo Domingo Cable Car and buses from the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), as well as waiting shifts at public and private institutions, marked the entire day in the capital.

From the early hours, an increase in the circulation of people and vehicles in the streets and avenues was perceived, with backed up traffic at the entrance to the National District from the municipalities of Santo Domingo province.