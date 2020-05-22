Eastern city’s trash to become 55MW of energy

Santo Domingo.- The National Energy Commission (CNE) on Friday said President Danilo Medina authorized the concession to the company Streamline Integrated Energy Corp. (SIE), to build an energy recovery plant that will process the trash from San Pedro de Macorís to produce 55 megawatts of energy.

In a statement the CNE indicates that the concession is based on Law No. 57-07 on the Incentive for the Development of Renewable Energy Sources.

It said the facility features a power plant with state-of-the-art technology. “At the moment of entering into operation, it will eliminate the current open-air dump in the municipality of San Pedro de Macorís (east), which receives 350 tons of garbage daily.”