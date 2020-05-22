Fuel prices rise sharply

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from May 23 to 29 in gallons:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD $ 182.80, for an increase of RD $ 5.20 per gallon; Regular Gasoline will be sold at RD $ 168.00 per gallon, it rises RD $ 5.50.

Regular Diesel will sell at RD $ 121.20 per gallon, it rises RD $ 6.60;

Optimal Diesel will be sold at RD $ 134.30 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 5.00

Avtur will be sold at RD $ 94.70 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 8.70.

Kerosene will be sold at RD $ 117.60 per gallon; it rises RD $ 9.50;

Fuel Oil will sell for RD $ 82.60 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 8.50

Fuel Oil will sell for RD $ 91.40 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 6.60

Propane Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 96.80, up RD $ 4.20 Natural Gas remains at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.