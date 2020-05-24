Crude oil at highest level since March

UNITED STATES. – The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) closed Friday with an increase of 1.28%, to 33.92 dollars a barrel. That is its highest value since March. This increase is thanks to investor confidence in higher demand with the opening that is taking place in many countries and to the lower inventories of crude oil in the United States, balancing supply and demand.

At the end of operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in July, the new reference month, totaled $ 0.43 compared to the previous session on Wednesday.

The price of oil thus rose for the sixth consecutive day.