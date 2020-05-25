All of Dominican Republic is open for business

Santo Domingo.- Economy Minister, Juan Ariel Jiménez, on Monday told Diario Libre that the opening of businesses in shopping centers has been authorized.

Of those businesses, only bank branches and, where there were, supermarkets, which are essential activities, were operating.

The shopping centers were not included in phase 1 of the de-escalation, but their operations would begin within the framework of the second phase, that is, tentatively as of June 3.