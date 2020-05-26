Central Bank warns on delivery of foreign currency

Santo Domingo.- Despite the fact that the Central Bank disavowed the delivery of foreign currency in a currency other than the one sent by the remitter to the recipients, some local companies yesterday continued to deny carrying out this operation in accordance with the agreement between the parties.

Meanwhile, even with these details from the Central Bank, the situation persisted yesterday with new complaints from users of the remittance service, noting that in addition to having to pay more expensive for their shipments for delivery in dollars some remittance companies insist on doing it in pesos.

As the Central Bank made clear, in a statement to Listin Diario, in the international market the regulations establish that the remitter, the person who sends the money, “has the power and the freedom to choose the type of currency in which the shipment is delivered.”