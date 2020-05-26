Dollar crunch spooks a jittery market

Santo Domingo.- On Monday, a dollar was sold at 57.85 pesos and bought at 56.50 pesos at Banco Popular, the country’s largest private bank.

Meanwhile, in the state-owned Banco de Reservas, the country’s largest bank, the purchase rate announced on its website is 57.05 pesos, while the sale rate is 57.85 pesos.

The increase in the dollar rate reflects a shortage of foreign currency caused by the economic paralysis of the country’s external sector, due to the pandemic.