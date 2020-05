Santo Domingo.- The Transport Reorganization Office (OPRET) on Wed. said that the service in a span of the Cable Car was restored.

It said the span from Sabana Perdida, to Charles de Gaulle is restore.

The system had been undergoing maintenance for several weeks.

A Diario Libre source said that the work took months and had been necessary to maintain that section, but due to the coronavirus issue, it had not been possible.