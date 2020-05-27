Central Bank: we have enough dollars

Santo Domingo.- Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu on Tue. attributed the high demand of the dollar and the recent rise in the rate to the pandemic.

He said that among the situations figure the closure of tourism, foreign investment, decrease in remittances and imports from free zones that are the main generators of the North American currency.

Valdez acknowledged that there is pressure to get dollars and for that reason the Central Bank injects dollars every day into banks, such as the US$60 million yesterday.

“We will go anywhere, because we have currency,” he said.