Pilot plan: a bicycle lane in the National District

Santo Domingo.- The National Transit Authority (Intrant) on Wed. said it will implement a pilot plan for a bicycle lane in the National District, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office.

The Intrant indicated that during the celebration of World Bicycle Day on June 3, they will implement the initiative, together with a series of activities that promote the use of this means of transport.

“We promote this form of transport in accordance with the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and in this way we are directed to our city taking advantage of all the benefits that the bicycle provides as a non-motorized means to the environment and health,” said Intrant director Claudia Franchesca de los Santos.