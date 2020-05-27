SMEs shouldn’t have to pay the advance income tax

Santo Domingo.- José Octavio Reynoso, president of the Association of Companies of the Center of Santiago (Asecensa), recommended this Tuesday to the Government to eliminate by 2020 the payment of the advance tax payment to small and medium-sized companies.

Reynoso explained that SMEs are the mainstay of the Dominican economy and have been extremely affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Similarly, when participating in the Capex Master Class, entitled “Reviving the commercial heartbeat of Santiago,” the leader of ASECENSA, José Joaquín Sosa, proposed to make a great pact for the social and economic reconstruction in the Dominican Republic, affected by the pandemic.

“We must be clear that the economic reactivation is not achieved with a decree, but with the active participation of businessmen, collaborators and the support of consumers to local companies, who are doing their best,” said Sosa, also president of Mac Food, a McDonald’s franchisee.