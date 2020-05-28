Despite pandemic auto imports grow in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In the midst of the pandemic, vehicle imports continue in the Dominican Republic.

Data from Customs show that during the first four months of 2020, 38,823 motor vehicles were imported, or 6.96% more in relation to the same period in 2019.

According to Customs, the FOB value of vehicle imports amounts to US$392.92 million, a fall of 7.07% compared to the four-month period of 2019.

The document indicates that automobile imports in the first four-month period of 2020 grew 8.62%, having an absolute variation of 1,284 units above that imported in the same period of 2019. Between January and April 2020, 16,178 automobiles arrived in the country.