Dominican cement consumption grows 7.2% to 4.7M tons
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican cement market closed the financial year 2019 with a consumption of 4.7 million tons, 7.2% above 2018, which ended with a figure of 4.3 million tons.
Cement production between January-December 2019 was 5.6 million tons, a 4.0% jump compared to the same period in 2018, placing installed capacity at 81.5%.
The figures are contained in the 2019 Annual Report released Wed. by the Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers (Adocem), titled Building Hope.