Dominican official: Don’t buy air tickets until airports reopen

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) director Alejandro Herrera, on Fri. recommended that the population not buy air tickets until the country reopens the airport operations, scheduled to start on July 1.

Herrera stated that regular flights to the country remain suspended, as well as the closing of the borders, and that only special flights are being allowed, authorized by the high-level commission for the prevention and control of the coronavirus.

He said that any reservation or transaction made with an airline must be under the conditions established by the country for special flights.

“Any arrival of passengers has to be done in coordination with consulates and diplomatic missions, which, in turn, when authorized and in coordination with airlines, allow them to buy the ticket.”