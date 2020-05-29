Nearly all fuel prices rise

S.D.- Fuel prices for the week of May 30 to June 5

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 186.60, an increase of RD $ 3.80 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will cost RD $ 172.00 per gallon, rising RD $ 4.00.

Regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 126.90 per gallon, rises RD $ 5.70 per gallon

Optimal diesel will sell for RD $ 138.60 per gallon, rising RD $ 4.30.

Avtur will be sold at RD $ 97.50 per gallon, an increase of RD $ 2.80 per gallon.

Kerosene will cost RD $ 120.40 per gallon, up RD $ 2.80.

Fuel oil # 6 will sell at RD $ 86.60 per gallon, rising RD $ 4.00 per gallon.

Fuel oil 1% S will be sold at RD $ 95.30, increase RD $ 3.90 per gallon.

Propane Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 99.40, increases RD $ 2.60 per gallon.

Natural Gas will still cost RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.