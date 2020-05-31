Fuel consumption increases 30% in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

Fuel consumption in the country has increased on average about 30% this month compared to April, explained the president of the Dominican Association of Companies in the Fuel Industry (ADEIC), Walkiria Caamano.

Caamano considered that the increase could be related to the entry of the first phase of the de-escalation, but explained that the recovery of the sector began to be seen since the beginning of this month.

“The most affected area is the East due to the impact on the tourism sector,” he said.

He said that in April fuel consumption had decreased by approximately 60% as a result of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gasoline rises again

For the third consecutive week, fuel prices registered increases in the country. For the week of May 30 to June 5, they will increase to RD $ 5.70, according to the report issued yesterday by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM).

Premium gasoline will sell at RD $ 186.60 per gallon, for an increase of RD $ 3.80 per gallon; the regular will cost RD $ 172.00, for an increase of RD $ 4.00; regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 126.90, it rises RD $ 5.70 and the optimum will cost RD $ 138.60, for an increase of RD $ 4.30.

International Context

According to the MICM statement, the great mobility of people for Memorial Day in the United States increased the demand for gasoline and contributed to a 13% rise in the West Texas Intermediate benchmark index and a 230% increase in Total since it hit bottom on April 28 of the current year.