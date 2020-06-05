Good news for the Domican Republic: UNWTO says the time has come to restart tourism

Madrid Spain

The good news for prime tourist destinations such as the Dominican Republic is that the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has stated this Thursday that ” the time has come to restart tourism ” and that the COVID-19 crisis “has demonstrated the importance of making the right decisions at the right time.”

The UNWTO has highlighted, in a statement, that the health crisis has affected everyone and there are many, and at all levels of the tourism sector, “those who have made sacrifices, personal or professional.”

According to the organization, its studies show that several countries around the world are beginning to ease travel restrictions and that governments and the private sector are working together to restore and boost confidence, an essential foundation for recovery.

The UNWTO has added that, in the first stage of the crisis, it brought tourism together to assess the possible impact of the pandemic, mitigate the damage to the economies and safeguard jobs and companies and that, now, “when we change gear together, assume leadership again.”

The entity convened last week the fifth meeting of the World Tourism Crisis Committee in which it presented the guidelines for restarting tourism, ranging from the provision of liquidity to vulnerable companies to the opening of borders and the coordination of new protocols. and health procedures.

At the same time, UNWTO continues to promote innovation and sustainability, elements that “must stop being a small part of the sector and become the axis of everything we do.”

In this way, “at the same time that we restart tourism, we can build a sector that is beneficial for people and for the planet,” the organization stressed.