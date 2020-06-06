Dominican Fuel prices increase between RD $ 4.60 and RD $ 1.80

Santo Domingo.- Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs reported today the increase in fuel prices from RD $ 4.60 to RD $ 1.80 for the week of June 6 to 12.

The institution indicated that premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 191.00 per gallon, it rises RD $ 4.40 and regular gasoline will be sold at RD $ 176.60 per gallon, it rises RD $ 4.60.

Likewise, regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 130.60, with an increase of RD $ 3.70 per gallon, optimal diesel will be sold at RD $ 142.00 per gallon, an increase of RD $ 3.40.

The report this Friday explains that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 102.00 and rises RD $ 2.60 per gallon, however, natural gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

In addition, Avtur will sell at RD $ 99.20 per gallon; it rises RD $ 1.70 per gallon; Kerosene will sell at RD $ 122.20 per gallon, increases RD $ 1.80 per gallon; Fuel Oil # 6 will sell for RD $ 90.50 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 3.90 per gallon, and Fuel Oil 1% S will sell for RD $ 98.30 per gallon, it will increase RD $ 3.00 per gallon.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 56.82 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.