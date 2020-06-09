Dollar purchases fall 28% in April

Santo Domingo.- In April this year, net purchases of dollars fell 28% year-on-year, and in net sales to the general public that drop was 23%.

It’s a significantly sharper drop than in April 2019, the year in which, relative to March, registered a reduction in net purchases of 13.3%, and 11.1% in net sales.

Central Bank statistics show net operations do not include interbank or inter-agency purchases and sales, and only reflect operations with the general public.

In April this year, purchases in the foreign exchange market totaled US$2.8 billion, while sales reached US$2.9 billion.