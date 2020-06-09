Dominican tourism will be crucial in return to ‘normal’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Central Bank in its report on preliminary results of economic activity January-April, stressed that the national tourism sector and its contribution through the Hotels, Bars and Restaurants activity will be crucial to normalize productive activities after the pandemic, even if it takes longer to recover the dynamism of recent years.

“Tourism is a primary source of foreign exchange generation, responsible for a high proportion of total exports of goods and services and foreign direct investment,” it said.

It also reported that the activity affects the economy through the creation of direct and indirect jobs and the demand for agricultural, industrial and energy products, among others.

“The fundamental aspect that will promote and catalyze the process of recovery of the economy in the coming months are the extensive credit facilities brought about by the adopted monetary easing measures that have made more than RD$120 billion available to companies and households and US$622 million, contributing to the decrease in interest rates for access to financing by economic agents.”