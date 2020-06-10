Alexandria Valerio Appointed World Bank Representative for Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020— Alexandria Valerio, a Mexican national, has been appointed World Bank Resident Representative for the Dominican Republic effective July 1, 2020. She replaces Alessandro Legrottaglie, who held the position for the past four years.

In her new position, Ms. Valerio’s top priorities will be to lead the strategic dialogue with the government of the Dominican Republic and manage the country program and team to support the development priorities of the Dominican Republic.

“The World Bank Group has a long-standing partnership with the Dominican Republic, and I look forward to deepening our engagement with government, civil society, private sector, and development partners, to support the country’s priorities and its resilient recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Valerio said.

Ms. Valerio has worked in the Africa, South Asia, and Latin America regions of the World Bank and brings with her over 25 years of experience that includes managing complex operations and leading large-scale research. Her current assignment is as Lead Education Specialist for the Europe and Central Asia region. Her experience includes work on education, social protection, and growth and competitiveness.

She holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Education and Economics from Columbia University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University.