Respect election rules and results, big business warns

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) on Tuesday demanded that all those who participate in the elections on July 5 respect the rules and their results, for which they will use their efforts so they are safe, free and transparent.

The statement came in the framework of a meeting with the presidential candidate for the People’s Force, Leonel Fernández, with the aim of learning about their governing proposals for the next four-year term, according to a statement from the CONEP.

“From the CONEP we are fully aware of the global and national scenario we are experiencing. We are going through a health crisis of greater dimensions. Facing it and mitigating its effects is everyone’s responsibility. The private sector has assumed this responsibility and we reaffirm our commitment to the country,” said its president Pedro Brache.