Fuels continue to rise in the Dominican Republic again from RD $ 3.40 to RD $ 8.90

Santo Domingo, DR

The fuels continue to rise in the Dominican Republic, to the record highs of between RD $ 5 and RD $ 8.90 for the week of 13 to June 19, according to the Ministry of Industry Trade and MSMEs (MICM).

Premium gasoline registers an increase of RD $ 7.00 per gallon, it will be sold at RD $ 198; the regular one rises RD $ 7.10, it will cost RD $ 183.70; regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 135.90, for an increase of RD $ 5.30; the optimal gallon of diesel will cost RD $ 147.70, for an increase of RD $ 5.70.

A gallon of avtur will be sold at RD $ 107.50, registering an increase of RD $ 8.30; the kerosene will cost RD $ 131.10, it raises RD $ 8.90; fuel oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 97.00, for an increase of RD $ 6.50.

One gallon of oil fuel 1% S will be sold at RD $ 103.30, it rises RD $ 5.00; The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up RD $ 3.40 per gallon and sold at $ 105.40 RD; Natural gas is the only fuel that continues to maintain its price at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.